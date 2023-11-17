Inka Grings out as Switzerland coach after big losses to Women’s World Cup champion Spain

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Inka Grings has lost her job as Switzerland coach following three recent losses to Women’s World Cup champion Spain by a combined score of 17-2. Grings says in a statement from the national soccer federation that the decision to leave was taken “with a heavy heart” and “to lift the pressure off the team.” Switzerland will host the women’s Euro 2025 tournament but has won only one of 14 games this year. The losses included a Women’s World Cup exit in the round of 16 in August to eventual champion Spain 5-1. Spain then won both of their games in a UEFA Women’s Nations League group.

