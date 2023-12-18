Injury to winger Karim Adeyemi adds to Borussia Dortmund’s troubles

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s list of problems has grown longer as the German club confirmed that winger Karim Adeyemi could be out for several weeks with an injury he sustained against Paris Saint-Germain last week. Dortmund says the injury is a “partial tear” of syndesmosis tissue, a type of joint between bones. Adeyemi took a heavy blow to the ankle against PSG last week but played on and scored in a 1-1 draw before eventually going off hurt as Dortmund topped its Champions League group.

