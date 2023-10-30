Injury time penalty gives Lazio late win over Fiorentina. Atalanta beats Empoli

ROME (AP) — Lazio has beaten Fiorentina in Rome with a last-gasp penalty kick. Ciro Immobile got the winner for the home side deep into injury time to lift Lazio into sixth spot in the Serie A. It now sits a point and a place behind Fiorentina. Atalanta moved into fourth with a 3-0 win over Empoli. Gianluca Scamacca scored twice for Atalanta, the first a cheeky backheeled goal after just five minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.