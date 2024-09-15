Injury thins Jets’ defensive line and could help holdout Haason Reddick’s bid for a new deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh says unfortunately it looks like pass rusher Jermaine Johnson tore his right Achilles tendon. Saleh said tests will be confirm the diagnosis Monday but it doesn’t look good. Now the Jets have to decide if Will McDonald IV’s three-sack performance and a forced fumble gives them enough confidence to stay firm in negotiations with Haason Reddick. The veteran is the last NFL player holding out for a new deal. The Jets finished with four sacks in a 24-17 victory Sunday over the Tennessee Titans.

