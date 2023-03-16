Injury rules Liverpool player Bajcetic out for the season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Stefan Bajcetic will miss the rest of the season because of injury. The Liverpool midfielder wrote on Instagram that his campaign was over. Bajcetic missed his team’s 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League because of what was described as a stress response around his adductor. The 18-year-old Spanish youth international broke into Liverpool’s first team in August and has been a rare positive in a season of struggle for the Merseyside club. Bajcetic’s absence is the latest blow for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. He has had deal with injuries to Virgil van Dijk and other key players this season.

