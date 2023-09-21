Injury riddled No. 11 Utah opens Pac-12 title defense against No. 22 UCLA

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah opens its Pac-12 title defense against one of the two league opponents who beat the Utes a season ago. Injuries have battered Utah, but a win here may boost the Utes into a top 10 ranking. UCLA is looking to validate a hot start and establish itself as a true conference title contender with a second straight win over one of the Pac-12’s toughest teams.

