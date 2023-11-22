Injury-riddled Cavaliers facing 76ers without Mitchell, LeVert, Okoro

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers were without star forward Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard Caris LeVert and small forward Isaac Okoro for Tuesday night’s NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell, a four-time All-Star averaging 29.2 points in 10 games, missed his third game with an injured right hamstring. Mitchell has now missed four Cavs games during the season. LeVert was questionable up until game time. The 29-year-old missed his second straight game with left knee soreness. He is averaging 18 points per game. Okoro is missing his eighth straight game with a left knee injury.

