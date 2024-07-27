Injury-prone gymnast Samir Ait Said is back. He’s got the crowd in a frenzy at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Samir Ait Said is France’s only artistic male gymnast at the Paris Olympics. Competing at his third Olympic Games, this time at home, the 34-year-old veteran scored 14.966 on his only apparatus, the rings, during the men’s team qualifying. It gave him an excellent chance to secure a spot in the rings’ final next week, and the audience loved it. Ait Said’s journey has been marred by injuries. Back in 2012, he suffered three fractures to his right tibia after falling on vault at the European Championship and missed the London Games. Four years later in Rio he was loaded onto a stretcher with a fractured left tibia and fibula.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.