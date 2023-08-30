Injury problems mount for Man United as Raphael Varane ruled out for ‘a few weeks’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s injury problems are mounting. Center back Raphael Varane is the latest player sidelined after being ruled out for “a few weeks” by United because of an unspecified injury. Varane came off at halftime of United’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday. He is definitely out of United’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday before the league takes a two-week break for international games. Defender Luke Shaw and midfielder Mason Mount are also out with injuries sustained in the opening weeks of the season. Varane’s absence could impact on United’s decision whether to sell Harry Maguire in the final days of the transfer window.

