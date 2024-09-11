Injury-plagued Rams put WR Puka Nacua, G Steve Avila, OT Joe Noteboom on injured reserve

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Puka Nacua, guard Steve Avila and offensive tackle Joe Noteboom have been placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams after their injury-filled season opener. The Rams also signed offensive lineman Dylan McMahon off Philadelphia’s practice squad and signed offensive lineman Geron Christian. Los Angeles re-signed offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe a day earlier. Nacua reaggravated his knee injury in the first half of Los Angeles’ 26-20 overtime loss at Detroit last weekend. The record-setting wideout will miss at least the next four games to rest his knee.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.