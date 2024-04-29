Injury-hit Bayern to make ‘last-minute decisions’ for Real Madrid semi

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is bullish again after four wins in a row and grateful to have the chance to flip what has been a disappointing season by winning the Champions League. The Bavarian powerhouse faces old rival Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is hoping his injured contingent can recover in time. Tuchel says, “There will be a few last-minute decisions.” He’s referring to the fitness of Konrad Laimer, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané. Germany forward Serge Gnabry has recovered from a thigh injury and Tuchel expects him not only to play but to score against Madrid.

