Injury during sparring session causes Tyson Fury to postpone title bout with Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury sustained a cut to his face during a sparring session, forcing a postponement of his scheduled Feb. 17 heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk. The cut is above Fury’s right eye. This fight at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, would have would have unified all the major heavyweight titles. Fury owns the WBC title. Usyk is the title-holder in the WBA, WBO and IBF.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.