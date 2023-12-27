Injury blow for Tottenham as defender Cristian Romero ruled out for four or five weeks

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says defender Cristian Romero will be out of action for four or five weeks with a hamstring injury. The Argentina international sustained his injury during Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Everton. On the eve of fourth-place Tottenham’s Premier League game at Brighton on Thursday, Postecoglou told reporters, “Not so great with Romero. He had a scan the other day and has got a hamstring strain. We are looking at probably four or five weeks for him. Disappointing to lose him, for sure.”

