Injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason give Isaac Guerendo a rare starting shot on 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Ever since making the switch from high school receiver to running back in college, Isaac Guerendo has had few opportunities to show what he can do as a runner. Now with Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason out with injuries for San Francisco, that could all change with Guerendo set to be the featured back for the 49ers for the foreseeable future. Guerendo is expected to make his second start in college or the pros on Sunday when the Niners host the Chicago Bears.

