Injuries to Bosa, Gilman, could pose challenges for defensive depth of Chargers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jesse Minter has made one thing clear in his first season as the Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive coordinator — the more players that can get snaps, the better it will be for his unit. That depth could quickly be tested on Sunday at Carolina. Linebacker Joey Bosa and safety Alohi Gilman did not practice on Thursday. Bosa was limited due on Wednesday due to a back issue while Gilman hasn’t practiced this week to a knee injury.

