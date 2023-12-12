Injuries piling up for Browns as left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. undergoes season-ending knee surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns lost their second starting offensive tackle in two days as Jedrick Wills Jr. underwent season-ending knee surgery. Wills had been on injured reserve since Nov. 7, and the Browns had hoped the left tackle would be able to return at some point this season. However, the 2020 first-round pick from Alabama elected to have an operation and won’t be back until 2024. On Monday, the Browns said rookie right tackle Dawand Jones is done for the season. The 6-foot-8, 375-pound Jones is scheduled to have surgery on his right knee after he got hurt during practice last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.