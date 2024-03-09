Injuries mar Wolves’ 2-1 win over Fulham in Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton’s bid for European qualification has been boosted by a 2-1 victory over Fulham in the Premier League but it came at the expense of more injury woes. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde limped off with around 10 minutes gone while Pedro Neto pulled up just before halftime clutching the back of his left thigh. The hosts made Fulham pay for missed opportunities. Rayan Ait-Nouri scored in the 52nd minute for his first goal since December 2022, followed by an own-goal by Tom Cairney. Alex Iwobi grabbed a stoppage-time consolation for Fulham.

