Injuries continue to pile up for the Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India has been scratched after he was hit by a batted ball during batting practice, adding another issue to the team’s long list of injuries. The Reds also announced that reliever Tejay Antone is going to have season-ending surgery on his right arm, likely on Friday. Antone departed Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the New York Mets after throwing one pitch and grabbing at his right elbow. An MRI showed significant damage.

