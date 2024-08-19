Injuries continue mounting for the Bills with Samuel, Valdes-Scantling, Hamlin, Trubisky hurt

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills face the prospect of limping into the regular season with a mounting number of injured players, who now include receivers Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, safety Damar Hamlin and backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Coach Sean McDermott listed all four as being week to week. McDermott declined to specify which players in saying there is concern some are in jeopardy of missing the season opener against Arizona on Sept. 8. Samuel is out with a turf toe injury and Hamlin out with a hamstring injury both sustained last week. Valdes-Scantling hurt his neck and Trubisky his knee in a 9-3 preseason win at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

