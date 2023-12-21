Injuries bring changes on Patriots offensive line going into game at Broncos

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A few individuals have an opportunity to make an impact on the Patriots offensive line alongside center David Andrews after the Patriots placed Cole Strange on injured reserve earlier in the week. The second-year pro was carted off the field with a knee injury that he suffered during the second quarter of Sunday’s home loss to Kansas City. With Strange sidelined, New England will likely turn to rookie Atonio Mafi for the rest of the season at left guard. An opportunity is also open for second-year lineman Vederian Lowe to see his workload increase beginning with Sunday’s matchup against the Broncos. Lowe finished this past week’s game at left tackle after Conor McDermott was ruled out.

