Injuries are hindering new Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as he installs his scheme

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen says injuries to several skill players on offense are making new coordinator Klint Kubiak’s job “a lot more challenging.” The Saints are preparing for their final preseason game on Sunday against Tennessee. Second-year running back Kendre Miller has missed all but the opening individual drill during the first practice of training camp on July 24th with a hamstring injury. Third-year receiver Rashid Shaheed has been limited by a toe injury. Allen says Miller is talented but that he can’t know if the young running back can learn the new offense because he hasn’t been on the field.

