Injuries and retirements rush Germany into a new phase of post-Euro 2024 rebuild

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Florian Wirtz is only 21 and he’s already one of the most experienced players in a new-look Germany team. Injuries, retirements and a short-term focus on Euro 2024 have all left Germany with a Nations League squad that lacks international experience but isn’t young either. Ahead of playing Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday and the Netherlands on Monday, Wirtz is the second youngest player in the squad but also the fifth most experienced player on 25 caps.

