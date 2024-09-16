Injuries and miscues doom Rams in humbling 41-10 loss to Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams’ defense is still adjusting to playing without Aaron Donald and had no answer for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The offense that’s decimated by injuries on the line had little hope of creating running holes or protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford. The result was a 41-10 blowout loss that ended Los Angeles’ nine-game winning streak in the desert. The Rams finished with 53 yards rushing on 20 carries and Stafford was sacked five times, losing a fumble. Murray used his shiftiness to extend plays and break off chunk-sized runs, finishing with 59 yards rushing on five carries. He threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns. The Rams dropped to 0-2.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.