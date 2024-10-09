Injuries along the offensive line haven’t derailed the Broncos’ rebound from an 0-2 start

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos could be down to their backup center and their third-string right tackle when they host the league’s best defensive team Sunday in the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos’ offensive line was intact last year for all but the season finale. They haven’t been so fortunate this year. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is on IR with a knee injury and his replacement Alex Palczewski got injured last weekend along with starting center Luke Wattenberg.

