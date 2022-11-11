Injured Vlahović included in Serbia’s World Cup squad

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Center forward Dušan Vlahović was included in Serbia’s squad for the World Cup on Friday despite missing his last four matches with Juventus because of a groin problem.

Vlahović hasn’t played since Juventus was eliminated from the Champions League with a loss at Benfica on Oct. 25.

But Serbia coach Dragan Stojković is prepared to wait until his star player is healthy — especially since Vlahović scored 50 goals in all competitions with Fiorentina and Juventus over the past two seasons.

Aleksandar Mitrović, another prolific scorer, could provide quite a strike duo with Vlahović.

Also included for Serbia was Filip Kostić, who has been providing assists for Vlahović with both Juventus and the national team.

Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic reacts after scoring his team's first goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between SL Benfica and Juventus at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Armando Franca

In a 26-man team featuring 11 players from Serie A, Serbia’s midfield is led by Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić.

Serbia opens against Group G favorite Brazil on Nov. 24 then plays Cameroon four days later before facing Switzerland on Dec. 2.

Serbia will play a pre-tournament friendly against Bahrain next Friday.

___

Serbia:

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrović (Sevilla), Predrag Rajković (Mallorca), Vanja Milinković-Savić (Torino)

Defenders: Stefan Mitrović (Red Star Belgrade), Nikola Milenković (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlović (Salzburg), Miloš Veljković (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenović (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Eraković (Red Star Belgrade), Srđan Babić (Almeria)

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinković-Savić (Lazio), Saša Lukić (Torino), Marko Grujić (Porto), Filip Kostić (Juventus), Uroš Račić (Braga), Nemanja Maksimović (Getafe), Ivan Ilić (Hellas Verona), Andrija Živković (PAOK Thessaloniki), Darko Lazović (Hellas Verona)

Forwards: Dušan Tadić (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham), Dušan Vlahović (Juventus), Filip Đuričić (Sampdoria), Luka Jović (Fiorentina), Nemanja Radonjić (Torino)

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.