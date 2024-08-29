Injured umpire Nick Mahrley sidelined through at least Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Nick Mahrley will miss his second straight series after sustaining a concussion. The 41-year-old was injured while working the plate during last Sunday’s game between Colorado and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mahrley was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton’s shattered bat in the fifth inning. The barrel hit Mahrley on the left side of his mask, knocking it off. After New York’s 10-3 win, Major League Baseball said Mahrley was diagnosed with a concussion. MLB says he remains under evaluation and will be out through at least Sunday.

