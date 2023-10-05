Injured Steelers DT Cam Heyward vows to return this season but offers no timetable on when

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Heyward is adamant he’s going to play again this season. The longest-tenured player on the Pittsburgh Steelers is keeping mum on when. The veteran defensive tackle says he is “working his tail off” to recover from surgery to repair a groin injury he sustained early in a Week 1 loss to San Francisco. Heyward, who is on injured reserve, is out until at least midseason. Pittsburgh’s run defense struggled without the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

