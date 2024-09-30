Injured Real Madrid goalie Courtois to miss Champions League game

MADRID (AP) — Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss Real Madrid’s match at Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday because of a muscle injury. Courtois underwent tests on Monday and was diagnosed with an abductor injury in his left leg. Courtois was hurt in the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league derby on Sunday. Madrid began the defense of its Champions League title by beating Stuttgart 3-1 at home. Included in Madrid’s squad was Kylian Mbappé, who missed the derby against Atletico because of a hamstring injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.