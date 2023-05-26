Injured Rangers righty deGrom looks “pretty good” in bullpen session

By DAVID GINSBURG The Associated Press
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Hodde]

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob deGrom threw 31 pitches during a bullpen session, mixing his pitches without showing any apparent sign of pain. The workout came Friday before the Texas Rangers faced the Baltimore Orioles. The right-hander mixed his pitches and showed no sign of pain while throwing, according to Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. Now the big questions now are: How will the right-hander feel in the aftermath of his latest throwing session? And when will the 34-year-old return from the injured list, where he’s languished with right elbow inflammation for nearly a month? Bochy says the team will wait to see how deGrom recovers from the session before mapping a plan to move forward.

