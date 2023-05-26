Injured Rangers righty deGrom looks “pretty good” in bullpen session

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob deGrom threw 31 pitches during a bullpen session, mixing his pitches without showing any apparent sign of pain. The workout came Friday before the Texas Rangers faced the Baltimore Orioles. The right-hander mixed his pitches and showed no sign of pain while throwing, according to Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. Now the big questions now are: How will the right-hander feel in the aftermath of his latest throwing session? And when will the 34-year-old return from the injured list, where he’s languished with right elbow inflammation for nearly a month? Bochy says the team will wait to see how deGrom recovers from the session before mapping a plan to move forward.

