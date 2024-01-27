Injured Rangers forward Filip Chytil has a setback at morning practice

NEW YORK (AP) — Rangers forward Filip Chytil had a setback in his recovery from an injury sustained more than two months ago. Chytil was skating with the team for the second straight day when he went down on the ice for several minutes during the Rangers’ morning practice before their game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night. He was helped off the ice by teammates Zac Jones and Jake Leschyshyn and tended to by team trainers. Rangers coach Peter Laviolette had said the plan was to increase Chytil’s workouts during the upcoming All-Star break. The 24-year-old has been out since Nov. 2 when he is believed to have had a concussion.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.