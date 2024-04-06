Injured Rangers 3B Josh Jung emotional when reading words inspired by Kobe Bryant

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Injured Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung got emotional when reading words inspired by Kobe Bryant. Jung prepared comments to explain Friday how he felt after needing a fourth surgery in his young career. He has seven screws and a plate after surgery this week for a fractured right wrist. He got hurt swinging at a pitch Monday night in Tampa. He will be out eight to 10 weeks. Jung was an All-Star starter as a rookie last season before fracturing his left thumb on a fielding play, and had missed most of spring training with a left calf strain.

