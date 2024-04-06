Injured Rangers 3B Josh Jung emotional when reading words inspired by Kobe Bryant

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung throws to first between innings during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Patterson]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Injured Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung got emotional when reading words inspired by Kobe Bryant. Jung prepared comments to explain Friday how he felt after needing a fourth surgery in his young career. He has seven screws and a plate after surgery this week for a fractured right wrist. He got hurt swinging at a pitch Monday night in Tampa. He will be out eight to 10 weeks. Jung was an All-Star starter as a rookie last season before fracturing his left thumb on a fielding play, and had missed most of spring training with a left calf strain.

