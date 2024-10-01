Injured QB Sellers and RB Sanders are practicing, South Carolina coach Beamer says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said injured quarterback LaNorris Sellers and running back Raheim Sanders are practicing and preparing to face No. 12 Mississippi this week. Sellers hurt his ankle right before halftime in a 36-33 loss to No. 13 LSU on Sept. 14. He did not return for that game or play the next one against Akron. Sanders came out early against the Zips after hurting his ankle. The Gamecocks will release their SEC-mandated injury report for this week’s game on Wednesday.

