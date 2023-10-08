Injured prop Lomax on the mend for New Zealand at Rugby World Cup

LYON, France (AP) — New Zealand is positive about the chance of injured tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax coming right in time to face Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. Lomax strained the medial ligament in his right knee against Uruguay on Thursday in Lyon. He was forced off only nine minutes into his first start since the pre-tournament defeat to South Africa in August when his right thigh was accidentally gashed by studs. Coach Ian Foster says, “He’s getting better by the day, better than we expected.” Ireland crushed Scotland 36-14 to confirm the quarterfinal with the All Blacks next Saturday in Paris. The Irish are considered the team to beat. Foster doesn’t disagree. He says, “If they’re ever going to win a World Cup, they will probably feel like it’s now.”

