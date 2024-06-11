Injured Poland striker Robert Lewandowski will miss Euro 2024 opener

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland will have to play at least its opening game at the European Championship against the Netherlands on Sunday without injured star striker Robert Lewandowski. Poland’s team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski says the Barcelona star has a torn biceps femoris muscle in his right leg from a warmup against Turkey in Warsaw on Monday that Poland won 2-1. He says “We are doing everything so that Robert can play in the second match against Austria.” In Group D, Poland faces Austria on June 21 at the tournament in Germany before playing France four days later.

