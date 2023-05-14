Injured Pogba limps off in tears as Juventus beats Cremonese 2-0

MILAN (AP) — Juventus has consolidated second spot in Serie A with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Cremonese but midfielder Paul Pogba left the field in tears after yet another injury. Juventus moved back three points above Inter Milan and was eight points above fifth-place AC Milan. There are three rounds remaining. Pogba fell to the ground clutching his left leg in the 22nd minute. He could be seen crying as he pulled his shirt over his face. Roma’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League diminished as it was held to a 0-0 draw at Bologna. The result left it six points below fourth-place Lazio.

