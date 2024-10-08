Injured pitcher Michael Grove dropped from Dodgers’ NLDS roster, replaced by rookie Ben Casparius

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove (29) works against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Stewart]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Michael Grove has been dropped from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster against the San Diego Padres because of an unspecified injury and replaced by right-hander Ben Casparius. MLB medical director Dr. Gary Green confirmed the injury after reviewing medical information, the commissioner’s office said in a statement. Grove pitched to two batters in the eighth inning of the Dodgers’ 10-2 loss in Game 2 on Sunday, allowing Xander Bogaerts’ home run and striking out Jake Cronenworth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.