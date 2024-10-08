Injured pitcher Michael Grove dropped from Dodgers’ NLDS roster, replaced by rookie Ben Casparius

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Michael Grove has been dropped from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster against the San Diego Padres because of an unspecified injury and replaced by right-hander Ben Casparius. MLB medical director Dr. Gary Green confirmed the injury after reviewing medical information, the commissioner’s office said in a statement. Grove pitched to two batters in the eighth inning of the Dodgers’ 10-2 loss in Game 2 on Sunday, allowing Xander Bogaerts’ home run and striking out Jake Cronenworth.

