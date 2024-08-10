Injured Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez expected back this season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will be shut down from throwing for at least 10 days because of a mild strain in his right shoulder, but Orioles general manager Mike Elias expects him to return before the regular season ends. The Orioles put Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, The move came one day after he was scratched from a start at Toronto and returned to Baltimore for tests. Rodriguez is tied for the most wins in the majors this season.

