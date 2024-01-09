Injured Nigeria forward Victor Boniface ruled out of Africa Cup. Guirassy worry for Guinea

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Nigeria forward Victor Boniface has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations with a thigh injury and has already returned to Germany. His club Bayer Leverkusen says Boniface suffered “a muscle and tendon injury in his right adductor during the Nigerians’ training camp in Dubai”, and that the 23-year-old forward will need surgery. Guinea also has injury concerns after in-form forward Serhou Guirassy left Monday’s warm-up game with Nigeria early with what appeared to be a thigh injury.

