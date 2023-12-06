Injured Newcastle goalkeeper Pope set to miss around 4 months. Howe plays down De Gea links

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says goalkeeper Nick Pope will be out for “around four months” after dislocating his left shoulder in the latest injury to hit the Premier League team. It leaves Pope in a race against time to make England’s squad for the European Championship that starting in June. The 31-year-old Pope sustained the injury as he dived to his left in an attempt to save a shot by Manchester United defender Sergio Reguilon that was blocked in front of the Newcastle keeper. Howe says Pope will require surgery. Newcastle have been linked with a move for former Manchester United keeper David de Gea but Howe said no approaches have been made.

