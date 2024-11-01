Injured Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland are out again for Cowboys against Falcons

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys will have to wait at least another week for the return of pass rusher Micah Parsons and record-setting cornerback DaRon Bland. Parsons was ruled out for a fourth consecutive game with a high ankle sprain. Bland’s season debut won’t come Sunday at Atlanta after his surgery for a stress fracture in his foot late in the preseason. The Cowboys have had trouble generating pressure on quarterbacks without Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who has a foot injury. Both were injured Sept. 26 against the New York Giants. Bland set an NFL record last season with five interception returns for touchdowns.

