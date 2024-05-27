Injured Mets pitcher Kodai Senga has ‘regretful feelings’ over not being able to help team

NEW YORK (AP) — Injured New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is upset he hasn’t been able to help his team this season. Sidelined since spring training, Senga says “it’s obviously not ideal, a lot of regretful feelings.” Senga joined the Mets ahead of the 2023 season for a $75 million, five-year contract. He went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA , becoming an All-Star and finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting. Senga stopped throwing early in spring training before a capsule strain in Senga’s pitching shoulder. Senga received a cortisone shot on Friday and likely will resume throwing on Wednesday.

