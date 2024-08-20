Injured Messi out of Argentina’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina’s next two World Cup qualifiers because of injury. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni announced his 28-man squad on Monday for the matches against Chile on Sept. 5 and Colombia five days later. Messi is still recovering from a right ankle injury. The 36-year-old Ángel Di María, who retired from the national team after winning the recent Copa America, is not on the list either.

