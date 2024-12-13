Injured Mbappé to travel with Real Madrid to Qatar with hopes of playing Intercontinental Cup final

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé will miss one Spanish league game with a leg injury but Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes his striker will recover from in time to play the Intercontinental Cup final next week. Ancelotti says that the left-thigh injury that Mbappé sustained this week will rule him out of Saturday’s La Liga match at Rayo Vallecano. But the Italian coach said that Mbappé will travel with the rest of his teammates to Qatar for the Intercontinental Cup final on Dec. 18. Madrid will face either Pachuca or Al Ahly. Mbappé hurt his leg after scoring in Madrid’s 3-2 win at Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

