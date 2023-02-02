Injured Mbappé out for 3 weeks, will miss Bayern 1st leg

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has been ruled out for three weeks with a left-thigh tear and will miss the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s round-of-16 game against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Mbappé sustained the injury in the first half of PSG’s game at Montpellier on Wednesday and limped off the field. TV cameras showed him rubbing the back of his left thigh as he walked to the dressing room. PSG says tests revealed a tear in his left thigh. PSG plays away at bitter rival Marseille in the French Cup and in the league, either side of the home game against Bayern on Feb. 14. The return leg is March 8.

