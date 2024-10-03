Injured Mbappé left out of France squad for Nations League games

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has been left out of France’s squad for Nations League games as he continues his recovery from a minor hamstring injury. Although Mbappé went on as a second-half substitute in Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday night France coach Didier Deschamps says he took the decision to leave him out after discussions. Deschamps says the problem is not serious but “I’m not here to take risks, which is why Kylian is not in the list.” France is away to Israel on Oct. 10 and plays at Belgium four days later. Deschamps will also be without Antoine Griezmann following his international retirement.

