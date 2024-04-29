Injured Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo hopes to return soon

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo says he looks forward to rejoining the club soon after tests revealed a mild flexor muscle strain in his throwing elbow. The 26-year-old Luzardo was placed on the injured list Friday. He first experienced discomfort a day earlier. Luzardo, who is 0-2 with a 6.58 ERA in five starts, resumed throwing Monday and is optimistic he dodged a serious injury. The Marlins’ starting rotation has been hit hard by injuries, and Miami entered Monday with an NL-worst 6-23 record a year after reaching the playoffs.

