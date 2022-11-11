Injured Mané in Senegal’s World Cup squad; Bayern concerned

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Sadio Mané has been included in Senegal’s World Cup squad as coach Aliou Cissé gambles on one of the world’s best forwards being fit in time after injuring his lower right leg this week playing for Bayern Munich. Cissé says Senegal’s medical team hopes that Mané will need about a week to recover from the injury he sustained on Tuesday. That would allow Mané to be ready for Senegal’s opening game at the World Cup against the Netherlands on Nov. 21. But Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann has sounded a more pessimistic note over Mané and says “if he’s in pain, he can’t play.”

