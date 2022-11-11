Injured Mané in Senegal’s World Cup squad; Bayern concerned

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Sadio Mané has been included in Senegal’s World Cup squad as coach Aliou Cissé gambles on one of the world’s best forwards being fit in time after injuring his lower right leg this week playing for Bayern Munich. Cissé says Senegal’s medical team hopes that Mané will need about a week to recover from the injury he sustained on Tuesday. That would allow Mané to be ready for Senegal’s opening game at the World Cup against the Netherlands on Nov. 21. But Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann has sounded a more pessimistic note over Mané and says “if he’s in pain, he can’t play.”
FILE- Senegal's Sadio Mane gestures prior to the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
FILE - Bayern's Sadio Mane, centre, and Bremen's Amos Pieper, second from right, challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Sadio Mané was included in Senegal's World Cup squad on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, just three days after a lower right leg injury put the star player's participation in doubt. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
FILE - Senegal's Sadio Mane tries to shoot during a qualifying soccer match against Egypt, for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cairo International stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, March 25, 2022. Sadio Mané was included in Senegal's World Cup squad on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, just three days after a lower right leg injury put the star player's participation in doubt. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
