Injured Man United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat pulls out of Morocco squad for African Cup qualifying

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has pulled out of Morocco’s upcoming international games because of injury. Amrabat completed a loan move to United from Fiorentina last week and will return to the club’s Carrington training base for rehabilitation work on an unspecified problem. He was due to make his 50th appearance for his country. Morocco plays Liberia in an African Cup qualifier on Saturday. The World Cup semifinalists then play Burkina Faso in a friendly on Tuesday. Morocco coach Walid Regragui has called up Yahya Jabrane to replace Amrabat for the games.

