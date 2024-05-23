Injured Man United defender Maguire to miss FA Cup final

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Harry Maguire has been ruled out of the FA Cup final against Manchester City. Maguire hasn’t played since April 27 after a muscle injury in training and was always considered a doubt for Saturday’s final at Wembley Stadium. His absence also adds doubt over his availability for England after being named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championship this week. Better news for United is the availability of Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial after injuries.

