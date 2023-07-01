Injured Lyon bats and helps Australia set England 371 target at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — An injured Nathan Lyon has hobbled to the batting crease and helped Australia add 15 runs to pad their lead against England to 370 runs by tea on the fourth day of the second Ashes test. Lyon was the last man out for 4 runs, his incredible cameo finishing Australia’s second innings on 279. The target for England was 371. That would be a record successful run chase at Lord’s. Last summer, England chased down 378 against India at Edgbaston. In an extraordinary middle session, Australia added only 57 runs in 31.1 overs. Australia refused to engage with the short-pitched bowling but eventually lost patience and lost its last five wickets after lunch.

